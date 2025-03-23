International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of International Bancshares worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

