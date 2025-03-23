Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PSL stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $91.63 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
