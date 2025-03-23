Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

