iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.