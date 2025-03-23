iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

