iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 16,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average daily volume of 5,932 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,931,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after buying an additional 2,952,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

