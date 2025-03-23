iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,972 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 10,338 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 9.9 %

ITB stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

