JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

