Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 576.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $305,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

