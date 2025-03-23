Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $34.45 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

