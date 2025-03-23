Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

