Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,222,487.86. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,160 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.