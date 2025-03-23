Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Kuaishou Technology to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $35.60 billion for the quarter.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

KUASF opened at $8.44 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.