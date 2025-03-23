Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Kuaishou Technology to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $35.60 billion for the quarter.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
KUASF opened at $8.44 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
