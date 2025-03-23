Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

