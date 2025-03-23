Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $4.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

