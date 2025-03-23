M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Stock Down 1.6 %
MHO stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
