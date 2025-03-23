Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,567 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

