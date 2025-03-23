Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,196 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

