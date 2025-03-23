Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $54.51 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

