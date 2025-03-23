Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.92 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.34.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,100.31.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

