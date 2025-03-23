Madison Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

