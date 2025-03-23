Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

