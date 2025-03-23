Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,032 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $262.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

