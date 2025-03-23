Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes $980,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $369.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

