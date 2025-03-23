Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $118.71 and a one year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

