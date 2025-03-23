Madison Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

