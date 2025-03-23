Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,725,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,727,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

