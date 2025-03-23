Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $42.71 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

