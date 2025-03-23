Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

