Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.