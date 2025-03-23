Movado Group (MOV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter.

MOV opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

