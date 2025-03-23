Mural Oncology (MURA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Mural Oncology to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mural Oncology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

