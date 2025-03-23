Nanobiotix FY2024 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Nanobiotix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nanobiotix’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NBTX opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

