National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:POW FY2025 Earnings

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.13.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$49.94 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$50.79. The firm has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.26.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.