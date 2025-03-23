Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 17,669 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,812 shares of company stock worth $6,798,857 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

