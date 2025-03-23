Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

