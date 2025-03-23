Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 19,529 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Semtech by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $39.62 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,284.60. This trade represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,577 shares of company stock worth $884,310 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

