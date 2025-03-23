Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,579.44. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Toast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

