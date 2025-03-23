Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TransMedics Group worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
