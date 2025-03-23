Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

