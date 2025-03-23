Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,571,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,130,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

