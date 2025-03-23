Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

