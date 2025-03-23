Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MT opened at $31.60 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

