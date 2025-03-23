Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,229,014.31. The trade was a 50.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $210,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714.59. This represents a 95.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,254 shares of company stock valued at $41,195,389.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RBRK opened at $68.15 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

