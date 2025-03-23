Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

