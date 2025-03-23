Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

