Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 306,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $14,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 256.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

