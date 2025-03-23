Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 306,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $14,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 256.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on QRVO
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.