Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.