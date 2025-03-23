Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

