Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $156.21 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

