Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.